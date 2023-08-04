Aside from a lull these last few years, the San Antonio Spurs have been regarded as one of the best basketball organizations since the turn of the century. They draft superstars and build around them by looking for hidden gems that fit their system in the draft and international talent pool. With the front-office and coaching savvy, though, comes plenty of tough love and discipline.

The Spurs Way is not easy to master but it can be extremely gratifying at the end of the season. Veteran guard and three-time NBA champion Danny Green knows firsthand how tough legendary head coach Gregg Popovich can be on his players. He also believes it was for his own good, however.

“Obviously, he pushed me to an extreme extent by being hard on me than most of the other guys because he knew what I could handle and he knew how to get the best out of me,” Green told Stadium's Harrison Sanford on the Inside The Association. ” He found out I play better when I'm angry…he knew how to get under my skin a little bit. To feel a sense of urgency where I play my best basketball.”



Popovich's hard-nosed approach might not work on everybody, but it is a testament to the success both individuals and the organization have enjoyed over the years. Danny Green left the pressure cooker that is North Carolina basketball (2009 national champion) and came into San Antonio well-prepared and ready to work. He spent eight seasons with the Spurs and was a key component of the 2014 title squad.

One has to wonder if Gregg Popovich is going to employ similar tactics with his new prized pupil, Victor Wembanyama, this upcoming season. The rookie phenom might be more than willing to endure some hardship if it leads to joining Green and the Spurs icons who all hoisted plenty of NBA hardware in their careers.