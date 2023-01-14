The San Antonio Spurs set a new NBA attendance record in their return to Alamodome against the Golden State Warriors, and team legend David Robinson made it official in a hair-raising scene on Friday.

Prior to the match, the Spurs were already expected to break the NBA’s single-game attendance record after selling 64,387 tickets. Of course it exceeded those numbers come gameday, with the official attendance tally at 68,323.

Robinson took the floor during the Spurs-Warriors contest to announce the final number and celebrate the historic achievement with the fans. The atmosphere created by the more than 68,000 supporters in attendance made things even better–with the collective cheers embracing the whole stadium.

Here is Hall of Famer and Spurs legend, David Robinson making the official announcement to the crowd 🗣️pic.twitter.com/Q6gkxysneZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 14, 2023

David Robinson announces tonight’s record-shattering attendance: 68,323 History at the Alamodome pic.twitter.com/MApkZcYr36 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 14, 2023

It was undoubtedly an epic moment as the Spurs celebrated their 50th year in San Antonio. The team returned to their old stomping grounds as part of the festivities, and they couldn’t have asked for a better way to honor the day. Not to mention that they were with one of the best players in franchise history in David Robinson.

Perhaps the only area where they could have done better is on the game itself. The Spurs got blown out by the Warriors 144-113 despite the fact that Golden State is the worst road team in the NBA this 2022-23 season. With the way things played out, it looked like it was the Dubs who got energized by the crowd and not the home team.

Hopefully the Spurs will be able to bounce back in their next game. For now, they can definitely still enjoy the celebrations before shifting their focus.