Former 21-year NBA veteran Kevin Willis has recently been the victim of a theft. Approximately $100,000 worth of jerseys from his days as a member of the San Antonio Spurs franchise was stolen from a storage facility, per a recent article from TMZ:

“According to police documents, the theft was reported to cops by Willis on Tuesday afternoon … after the 60-year-old ex-Spurs center noticed 10 title unis belonging to his former San Antonio teammates were missing from his spot at a Roswell, Ga. rental storage facility.”

“In the docs, cops say Willis told them the pieces were worth approximately $100,000. They also say he told them an additional rack of clothes worth around $9,000 was taken from the unit.”

Kevin Willis, 60, played for eight teams — the Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks — across his 21 seasons in the NBA. But he spent more time with the Atlanta Hawks than any other franchise. Willis averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 753 total regular-season appearances and 11 seasons with the Hawks.

Willis' best year as a member of the Atlanta Hawks came during the 1991-92 regular season when he averaged 18.3 points and 15.5 rebounds per game and was named to the NBA All-Star team.

It's unfortunate that Kevin Willis' storage facility was broken into earlier this week. Here's to hoping that the police will be able to find the person or people who committed this crime so they can return Willis' jerseys back to him.