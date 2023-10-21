The San Antonio Spurs are looking to make waves in the NBA this season after drafting phenom prospect Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in this past NBA Draft. Wembanyama had already produced several highlights in the preseason leading up to the Spurs' Friday game against the Golden State Warriors.

Ahead of the matchup, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke on how Wembanyama's arrival might be affecting Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

“Pop is bouncing off the walls,” said Kerr about Popovich, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

However, Popovich himself recently took the time to (jokingly) respond to Kerr's reporting of him being rejuvenated.

“What was I being rejuvenated from? Was I in a mental institution?” wondered Popovich, per Orsborn. “Was I depressed and curled up in my bedroom or something?…Steve's an (expletive).”

Gregg Popovich's comments would appear to fit right in with his history of sarcastic remarks with reporters in the press. Still, one can't help but imagine that the long-time Spurs coach is indeed ecstatic to have a prospect the likes of Wembanyama to help shape his team around.

It's been rough sledding for the Spurs in recent years following the end of their dynastic run that spanned the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. San Antonio has finished at or near the bottom of the NBA in each of the last two seasons, but were rewarded for their suffering with the first pick in this past draft, which they used to draft Wembanyama, who was billed as the most highly-touted prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago.

The Spurs open up their season on October 25 against the Dallas Mavericks.