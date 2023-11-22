The Los Angeles Clippers visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs look to end their nine-game losing streak as they host the Los Angeles Clippers. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Clippers are 5-7 this season, but two of their wins have come against San Antonio. In their two games against the Spurs, the Clippers are averaging 123.5 points per game. Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard are scoring over 20.0 points per game to lead the team. James Harden had 13 points, and 10 assists in his one game played against the Spurs this season. In total, the Clippers have nine players scoring in the double-digits against the Spurs this season.

The Spurs are 3-11, and riding a nine-game losing streak. They have lost both games against the Clippers this season, as well. Against Los Angeles, the Spurs are scoring just 91.0 points per game. They put up 99 points, and 83 points in their two games against the Clippers. Surprisingly, Cedi Osman is the leading scorer against the Clippers. He is averaging 14.5 points in the two games. Wembanyama is at just 10.0 points per game while Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson are at 14.0 and 13.5 points per game, respectively.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -8.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +8.5 (-110)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Spurs

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Southwest

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers have crushed the Spurs in their two games played, and it has come on both ends of the court. On the offensive end, the Clippers are doing a great job scoring, and getting easier baskets. They are scoring 123.5 points per game in their two games, and that is an easy way to cover a spread. With George, Leonard, Harden, and Westbrook, the Clippers are a dangerous team. Their offensive output should not change in this game, and that will help them cover the spread.

The defensive side of the court is where the Clippers have been really impressive. Los Angeles has allowed well under 100 points per game against the Spurs this season. They have a found a way to shut down all three of the Spurs' top scorers, and hold them down in every game. The Clippers do not have to hold the Spurs to under 100 to cover this spread, but under 110 would be the sweet spot for them.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio has played some of their worst basketball against Los Angeles. Their losing streak has not been pretty, either. The one thing San Antonio needs to do in this game is just score the basketball. They will not win this game scoring less than 100, and I am not sure they will win this on scoring less than 110. Wembanyama, Vassell, and Johnson are the key players in this one. At least two of those players really need to have a good game for the Spurs to cover this spread.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

I am going to stick with the trends in this game. Not only have the Clippers beaten the Spurs easily twice this season, but the Spurs have not been able to get a win in nine games. I am going to take the gimme, and bet on the Clippers to cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Clippers -8.5 (-110), Under 231.5 (-110)