The NBA Draft is now just a few days away, which also means that the San Antonio Spurs are on the brink of officially swooping in on Victor Wembanyama. At this point, there's no doubt that the Spurs are going to take him as the No. 1 overall pick as they look to welcome a new era in their rich franchise history.

If you ask NBA insider Bill Simmons, however, there's a lot more to be excited for for Spurs fans apart from the French phenom. Simmons believes that San Antonio should go all in on Los Angeles Lakers stud Austin Reaves as the 24-year-old guard enters NBA free agency this summer:

“[The Spurs] have a lot of room to do stuff,” Simmons said on a recent episode of his podcast. “If I were them … I would just go max out Austin Reaves and make the Lakers match it. I would do that on the first day I could do it. … Austin Reaves is perfect for this team.”

For what it's worth, the Spurs can clear up enough cap space to offer a max deal for Reaves, who himself is coming off a sensational year with the Lakers. It's unlikely that LA will be able to match that big of an offer from San Antonio, which means that if he decides that he would rather earn more money elsewhere as opposed to playing alongside LeBron James and Co., Austin Reaves could very well do that with the Spurs.

There's also the added motivation of having the opportunity to team up with a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama and potentially build a team that can contend for a title in the near future under the tutelage of the great Gregg Popovich. At this point, the ball is in Reaves' court.