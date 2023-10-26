The Victor Wembanyama era in San Antonio did not have a blazing start, and the San Antonio Spurs have their errors to blame for it if you ask head coach Gregg Popovich.

Speaking to reporters after the Spurs' 129-119 loss to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home Wednesday night, Popovich voiced out his frustration over his team's inability to take care of the leather, especially in the second half where they committed all their turnovers in the contest.

“The 12 turnovers in the second half where we lost composure. Offensively, a lot of unforced turnovers. Quick decisions, quick shots where we didn't really make them guard. That's a tough combination when they're scoring,” Popovich rued.

Pop on the team's miscues: "The 12 turnovers in the second half where we lost composure. Offensively, a lot of unforced turnovers. Quick decisions, quick shots where we didn't really make them guard. That's a tough combination when they're scoring." pic.twitter.com/71Zyd3pCKq — Spurs Nation (@Spurs_Nation) October 26, 2023

Five of those 12 miscues were charged to Wembanyama, who had an uneven NBA debut. He finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block in 23 minutes of action.

Wemby looked the part of a rookie a lot of times in the game, as evidenced by the fact that in addition to his turnovers, he also had five personal fouls. It should get better for Wembanyama, but for now, struggles like the one he had in the Mavs game are to be expected, as he continues to learn the ropes in the best professional basketball league in the world.

The Spurs were led by Devin Vassell in the loss to the Mavs with 23 points, while Keldon Johnson chipped in 17 points.

San Antonio hopes to bounce back right away when they host the Houston Rockets this Friday.