Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving just learned the hard way how special San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is.

At the start of the Mavs-Spurs showdown on Wednesday, Irving thought he had enough space after separating himself from Zach Collins from the perimeter. What he didn't realize, however, is that the space he had was still covered by Wembanyama.

It led to an easy block for Wemby, with his 8-foot wingspan in full display. Of course the Spurs didn't waste the chance and were able to recover the ball quickly.

Victor Wembanyama just takes up so much *space* on the weakside. Kyrie thinks he has a 1v1 against Collins and a pullup. It turns into a block . pic.twitter.com/Vi08EKVxpJ — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 26, 2023

Victor Wembanyama has been called an “alien” by LeBron James for a reason. And his denial of Kyrie Irving is just another proof of his out-of-this-world ability.

If it was against any other big men in the NBA, Irving would have made his shot at that point. Unfortunately for him, Wembanyama is unlike any other he has seen play in the NBA. That unique blend of size and mobility was just too hard to counter, be it on the offensive or defensive end.

It remains to be seen how the Mavs (and any other team for that matter) will resolve the Wembanyama problem. The French phenom won't always play perfectly, of course, but his physical tools, defensive instincts and ability to score anywhere makes him a tough match-up for any team.

The Spurs are certainly lucky to have Wembanyama on their side, and unfortunately for Kyrie Irving, the Mavs, and the rest of the West, they will have to face him and the Spurs multiple times in a season.