The Dallas Mavericks open up their season in-state as they take on the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Spurs Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -4.5 (-112)

San Antonio Spurs: +4.5 (-108)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks have one of the best players in the NBA on their team in Luka Doncic. He had an incredible year last season, and he is capable of taking over any game. Kyrie Irving was acquired by the Mavericks last season, and he is still with the team, as well. He is another player that is capable of scoring at a high rate. These two players are going to have to play well for the Mavericks to win. Dallas lost a few players, and their team probably got worse rather than better. However, with Irving, and Doncic, the Mavericks are going to be a threat to win any game they play.

Dallas will need their role players to step up. Seth Curry, Tim Hardaway Jr, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green are the players that really need to step and contribute for the Mavericks. Green is one of the starters, but the other three come off the bench. Curry, and Hardaway are veterans that may have lost a step. However, they can still score in the double-digits if they play well. Kleber should be able to average in the double figures, as well. No matter what, these players need to make an impact if the Mavericks want to cover a spread.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs had the number one pick in the draft this season, and they spent it well. Their pick was Victor Wembanyama. He is a generational talent, and showed out this preseason. In his four games this preseason, Wembanyama scored about one point per minute played. He has the ability to put up 25 points per game, and impact every game. Wembanyama will show his talent in this game, and with that, he will give he Spurs a chance to cover the spread.

Wembanyama is very good, but he is not the only solid player on the Spurs. Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Devonte' Graham are all solid players. Zach Collins is even a suitable big game. These players will need to step up along with Wembanyama. Johnson, and Vassell are two players that definitely will step up. With Wembanyama, Johson, and Vassell, the Spurs are going to be a solid team and make a big jump in win column this season.

Final Mavericks-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks and Spurs are going to play in multiple close games this season. Doncic and Wembanyama are going to battle it out for years to come. In this game, the Mavericks are the favorites, and it is not a surprise. Doncic, and Irving are going to be very good, but the question is whether or not they can play well together. I like what Wembanyama has been doing in the preseason, and I think the Spurs are going to be much better this year. I will take the Spurs to cover this spread.

Final Mavericks-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs +4.5 (-108), Under 230 (-110)