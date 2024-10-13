NBA legend Danny Green is best known for his time with the San Antonio Spurs. From 2010 to 2018, Green was with the Spurs, winning a championship and All-Defensive honors. But after nearly a year away from the NBA, Green has retired from basketball. Now that Green has hung it up, San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich had deep, profound thoughts about Green's retirement.

He helped us win championships, and he's a sweet man,” said Popovich. “He worked for it. He failed a couple of times here and elsewhere, and he just stuck with it, showed persistence.. On that 101st blow it happened for him. He had a great career from then on. Special guy.”

Green finished his time with the Spurs, averaging 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.8% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 520 regular season games. He won two more NBA Championships with the Toronto Raptors (2019) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020) following his time with the Spurs. Over his 15 seasons, Green spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers, Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.

Overall, Green's career averages were 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games. Green also appeared in 169 NBA playoff games.

Remembering Danny Green's Spurs legacy

Affectionately known as “Icy-Hot” for his streaky (but often deadly) outside shot, Green helped make the Spurs’ new team-oriented offense click by helping spread the floor and providing All-NBA level defense. From the 2011-12 season through 2014-15, he was one of just four players to shoot over 40 percent from beyond the arc all four seasons (along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kyle Korver).

Green's ability to make quick decisions and shoot effectively from a long-range redefined the role of support players and influenced many contemporary players. Despite injuries toward the end of his career, Green’s impact on the game remains significant as a model for aspiring role players in the NBA.

His crowning moment with the Spurs came during the 2014 Finals against the Miami Heat, where his shooting and defense helped San Antonio secure their fifth NBA title. Overall, Green’s career is a testament to the value of adaptability and collaboration in professional sports. His legacy as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history is titanium. Green's championship accolades put him in an elite company alongside LeBron James, Robert Horry, and John Salley, who were the only players to achieve this remarkable feat.