The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, but this hasn't stopped Victor Wembanyama from making strides as a player. The rookie produced another double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. With his latest performance, Wembanyama joins several well-known names in achieving a certain feat.
Hauling down the 500th rebound of his career, the Frenchman becomes the third-fastest player in NBA history to total 1k+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 150+ blocks.
Wembanyama managed the achievement in 50 games, just behind Shaquille O'Neal (43 games) and Spurs legend David Robinson (47 games). All three are the only players in league history to accomplish the feat in 50 games or less. (via NBA History)
Considering how The Admiral won an MVP award and two championships with the Spurs, Wembanyama seems to be on the right track. It's only his rookie year, so the youngster's growth and development are a priority for the Spurs. At the moment, the 7-foot-4 big man is averaging a double-double of 20.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
Still, one factor that could possibly boost Wembanyama's growth is winning more games. San Antonio's days as a powerhouse are long gone, and presently, there seems to be no sign of a turnaround. The Spurs are last in the Western Conference with only 11 victories throughout the season.
While clinching a playoff spot seems unlikely, there's still a little less than two months of regular season games left, which means that Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have time to take things up a notch and finish their campaign on a high note.
All things considered, one thing that won't be taken away is the Frenchman's potential to be a superstar. The talent is there. The Spurs just have to make the right decisions that will benefit him moving forward.