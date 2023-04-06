San Antonio Spurs star forward Keldon Johnson has missed the last two games due to a foot injury. The Spurs have fared surprisingly well without arguably their best player, as they own a 1-1 record since Johnson has been out, with their win coming against the Sacramento Kings. Still, when Shaedon Sharpe, Skylar Mays, and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the AT&T Center on Thursday night to play the Spurs, every Spurs fan under the sun will want to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Blazers

The Spurs initially had Johnson listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a right foot sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. The good news for Spurs fans is that Johnson has been upgraded to available just before tipoff.

In other injury news relevant to the Spurs, Romeo Langford (left adductor) is also good to go for San Antonio.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Keldon Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Spurs franchise. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 62 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star is playmaking for his teammates at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Johnson’s current 2.9 assists average is the highest of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Spurs to beat the Blazers on Thursday, even with Johnson in the lineup. After all, the Spurs have struggled to win games at home all season, as they own a 13-26 home record, the third-worst in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is yes.