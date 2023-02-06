On Friday, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson starred against the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 18 points — the second-highest individual point total on the night for any Spur behind rookie Malaki Branham‘s 26 — three assists, three rebounds, and one steal in the 137-125 San Antonio loss. So when the Spurs visit the United Center on Monday night to play Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Chicago Bulls, every Spurs fan will be dying to know: Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Keldon Johnson injury status vs. Bulls

The Spurs have Johnson listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to an ankle injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Tre Jones (left foot soreness), Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness), Jeremy Sochan (low back soreness), and Devin Vassell (left knee procedure) will all sit out for San Antonio.

Johnson, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Spurs franchise. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks across 47 appearances this season.

While Johnson is enjoying a career year in almost every facet, his shooting percentage has plummeted compared to previous years. His current 43.8% field-goal percentage is the lowest of his career by a wide margin.

Don’t expect the Spurs to steal a game on the road against the Bulls on Monday, with or without Johnson. The Spurs own the second-worst road record in basketball at 5-18, better than only the Houston Rockets. But with regard to the question, Is Keldon Johnson playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is maybe.