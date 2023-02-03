The Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) visit the San Antonio Spurs (14-38) on Friday night. Action tips off at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Spurs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Philadelphia has won eight of their last ten games to propel them into third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers covered 57% of their games while 60% went over the projected point total. San Antonio has lost seven consecutive games and sits in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Spurs covered 44% of their games while 60% went over the projected point total. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams. San Antonio pulled off the 114-105 road upset in their first meeting back in October.

Here are the 76ers-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Spurs Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Spurs

TV: NBCS Philadelphia, Bally Southwest

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia is one of the hottest teams in the league right now as they’ve surged up the Eastern Conference. The 76ers feature an incredibly balanced roster. They rank in the top half of the league in scoring with an average of 114.5 PPG. They do a great job prioritizing some of the most efficient shots in basketball. The 76ers average the ninth-most threes per game (12.9) and the fourth-most free throws per game (20). Additionally, they are highly efficient, shooting the third-highest percentage from beyond the arc (39%) and the eighth-highest field goal percentage overall (48%). Philly is even better on the defensive end as they allow the fourth-fewest points per game (111 PPG).

Offensively, the 76ers feature one of the most potent one-two punches in the league thanks to Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid has surged up the list of MVP candidates. The talented big man averages 33.5 PPG and 10.1 RPG. However, he is a skilled passer as well, averaging 4.2 APG. Embiid is highly efficient with great skill at getting to the line while providing enough of a threat from beyond the arc to keep defenses honest. Additionally, Embiid has vastly improved on the defensive end with an average of 1.1 steals per game and 1.7 blocks per game. Although he is questionable tonight, he is expected to play after dropping 28 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Embiid’s success this season can be partly attributed to the play of point guard James Harden. Formerly a scoring leader, Harden now serves as one of the best passers in the league. For the season, Harden averages 21.4 PPG and 11 APG. Additionally, he is a nightly triple-double threat. Considering that Harden is coming off a monster 26-point, 10-assist, 9-rebound performance in their win over Orlando, he could very well have another big game tonight. After being snubbed out of an All-Star spot, expect Harden to put up a monster stat line tonight against San Antonio’s last-ranked defense.

The X-factor for Philly tonight has to be guard Tyrese Maxey. The combo guard has been red-hot over their last five games, averaging 18 PPG while shooting 36% from the three-point line. A talented scorer himself, a date with the Spurs seems like a perfect opportunity for Maxey to drop a big point total.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio is near the bottom of the standings and is firmly in the sweepstakes for the first pick in next summer’s draft. That being said, the Spurs have proven frisky this season and could potentially cover tonight thanks to their solid offense. San Antonio excels at making the extra pass, averaging the third-most assists per game (27.2 APG). Additionally, they excel inside the paint – averaging the third-most points in the paint per game (55.8 PPG).

If San Antonio is covering tonight, it will likely come thanks to a big night from forward Keldon Johnson. Johnson has quietly had a strong season for the Spurs but has been especially potent over their last five games. During that span, the forward averaged 24.4 PPG on an efficient 52% shooting. He scored 21 points when the teams met earlier this season and will likely be the focal point of San Antonio’s offense yet again.

The Spurs’ X-factor tonight could be first-round pick Malaki Branham. The rookie guard hasn’t seen consistent playing time this season but is coming off a breakout performance against the Kings. Despite the loss, Branham scored 22 points on 9/13 shooting and dished out five assists. Just 19 years old, the rookie has tons of potential and could build off the last game into tonight.

Final 76ers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

Philly is rolling right now where as the Spurs can’t seem to find a win. Roll with the road favorites event with a large spread.

Final 76ers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -10.5 (-110)