With head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Brett Brown not around, Jeremy Sochan stepped up for the San Antonio Spurs and led his team to a 110-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers at home Thursday night.

Sochan stuffed the stat sheets with an all-around brilliant effort on the floor for the Spurs, but it’s probably his body of work that did not show up in the box scores and his attitude about it that will most likely give Popovich a reason to smile.

“You have to do those little things to win,” Jeremy Sochan said about the hustle plays and seemingly pedestrian tasks he did on the court versus the Pacers (via Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

Jeremy Sochan mustered 22 points with 13 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 31 minutes of floor duty against the Pacers for his first career double-double.

Sochan was far from efficient offensively, as he only knocked down 11 of 26 shots from the field and bricked all three attempts from behind the arc, but he undeniably had a huge positive impact on the Spurs, who have now won two games in a row after losing 16 straight contests.

Apart from Sochan, Zach Collins and Devonte’ Graham also put together great performances, as they scored 18 points apiece and combined for 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Popovich and Brown missed the game due to a non-COVID illness, so the hope for the Spurs is that they will be back to the sidelines on Saturday when San Antonio shoots for its third consecutive win in a meeting with the Houston Rockets at home.