San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan provided a light moment for the franchise in a Twitter response to the next James Bond role. In an emotional week for San Antonio with the news about Gregg Popovich, the forward gave the team something to laugh about. Producer Barbara Broccoli recently announced the search for a new Agent 007 and the type of person they were looking for in this role. Sochan immediately threw his hat in the ring.

Jeremy Sochan would be a hilarious next James Bond

The Spurs forward would be an interesting choice for the most famous spy in the world. Sochan's various hairstyles definitely showcase his larger-than-life personality, which could fit right into Hollywood. The Spurs forward was also born in Guymon, Oklahoma, grew up in Southampton, England, started his professional career in Germany, and is part-Polish, making him an international man of mystery! It may not be as crazy as it sounds.

Sochan may be on the Spurs, but for once, he can be a trailblazer and become the first black actor to play James Bond. But the Spurs forward might have to go with a more traditional hairstyle to be slightly more unassuming. Nevertheless, while the chances of this happening are low, it can't be confirmed that they are zero.

Anyway, this post comes at a time when the third-year player has been having somewhat of a breakout season for San Antonio. Coming into the season as a solidified starter, Sochan has averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds. The Spurs are already off to a way better start than last year, sitting 5-6 with standout wins over Minnesota and Sacramento.

Overall, for these next few weeks, the Spurs young star will not be on international or even national duty all that much. Five of San Antonio's next six games are at home, including three straight daunting matchups against the Lakers, Thunder, and Golden State Warriors. Should San Antonio want to remain in early contention for the Play-In, Jeremy Sochan's dreams of being on the silver screen will have to be put on hold. Still, his Twitter post came at a time when many people inside and outside the organization needed it.