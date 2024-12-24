It's hard to miss San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan on the court. The 2022 ninth-overall draft pick's hair is colored bright green. This is the time of the year that lends itself to a certain fabled Christmas-themed character.

“Grinch kind of vibes,” the 21-year-old said.

“I think I'm going to keep it like this.”

Sochan, who has spent most of his two-plus seasons in the NBA sporting different hair colors, has noticed that his most recent do is garnering some attention.

“I've seen a few places and that's love,” he said of fans wearing green wigs. “I appreciate the crowd and how much love they give us so that's pretty cool.”

As much appreciation as the Polish-American forward has for his supporters, he appears to have an equal amount of disregard for certain aspects of the box score.

“Sometimes, f**k the stat sheet. It doesn't matter at the end of the day. If we get the win, that's what matters.”

Sochan's point: He'll do whatever it takes to win.

Jeremy Sochan emulates the Grinch in more ways than one

The former Baylor Bear is fast gaining a reputation as an agitator. Much like the Grinch, he's initially not a favorite of some. When asked if he seeks to instigate fights in some situations, Sochan answered with some quick humor that hinted at a nugget of truth.

“Maybe.”

Told that Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups referred to Sochan as a player who likes to get under opponents' skin on a recent scouting report, the Spurs forward welcomed that bit of information.

“It's pretty cool. Even from a coach like that, who in the past was a defensive player. He was aggressive on defense as well and he took pride in that, so that's pretty cool. It doesn't matter. I'm going to be me every game and whatever it says on that scouting report, it doesn't matter.”

In that ensuing game at the Blazers, Anfernee Simons fell into a little dust up with Sochan.

“I feel like Anfernee got kind of annoyed and kind of disappeared for a little bit,” the Spurs versatile defender said. “That's what I am and what I need to be for this team.”

The Spurs beat Portland that night 118-116, rallying from 17 down in the fourth quarter. It's the latest of multiple incidents in which Sochan has been at the center. Fred Vanvleet was involved in one at the very beginning of the season. Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels was involved in another.

“There's been a lot of moments like that. You can see it. You can see it for sure,” Sochan shared of such altercations.

He also noted that he can detect when any antics he employs begin to agitate opponents.

“One hundred percent. Everyone can tell, the coaches, my teammates. They even say it on the sides. You can definitely tell, you can sense it.”

Sochan's 14.7 points per game rank third and his 8.3 rebounds second on the team. He's regarded as San Antonio's top perimeter defensive player. It's another effect, though, he has that sticks out as well.

“Being aggressive, being a pest.”

Spoken…like a Grinch.