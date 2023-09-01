San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has largely been pointed as the “culprit” for Victor Wembanyama's recent hairstyle change. However, according to Sochan himself, that is far from the truth.

Sochan has been known for experimenting on his hair color, and so when Wemby did the same thing–coloring his hair blond along with a streak of purple at the top–many were quick to assume his second-year teammate made him do it. The 20-year-old rising star, nonetheless, clarified that his only role in Wembanyama changing hair colors is linking him to his stylist.

“I had zero influence! I didn't tell him to do it. There was no bet. He just one day asked me for my contact for who does my hair. I was like, ‘OK, I'll send it to you.' A few days later, he had the hair. I think it’s cool. It shows he is open to stuff and trying new stuff. It was cool to see that. Maybe we'll see. Maybe another player on the team will do it. Imagine the whole team did it?” Sochan revealed when asked about how the change came about for Wemby, per For The Win.

While Jeremy Sochan probably didn't tell Victor Wembanyama to do it, it's safe to assume that the French phenom got the idea from his teammate. He couldn't have been inspired by anyone else anyway, with Sochan so close to him.

It's certainly fun to see, though. And if it helps the two in improving their chemistry, Coach Gregg Popovich won't have a problem with it … probably.