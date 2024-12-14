Down 17 points with 8:29 remaining in the game and without veteran point guard Chris Paul and standout rookie Stephon Castle, the San Antonio Spurs were dead in the water against the Portland Trail Blazers. That is, to everyone except Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and the rest of the shorthanded Silver and Black.

“I think they did a good job of being physical and taking their time, especially Victor,” acting head coach Mitch Johnson answered when asked about Wemby and Vassell.

He then singled out the other member of the young trio who represents their three best players over these last two seasons.

“But I thought Jeremy imposed his will on the game. I don't know when it was, maybe the six-minute mark or something like that, I thought Jeremy flipped the game in a variety of ways and imposed his will and really gave us a spark.

Spurs close game on 30 to 11 run

Spurred by Wembanyama's 28 points and 23 from Vassell, the Spurs turned the scoreboard completely around in the final eight and a half minutes in the 118-116 victory.

When Vassell hit a turnaround on the baseline with 12 seconds remaining, it gave San Antonio a 116-114 lead.

“I just knew the clock was winding down and I wanted to get to a shot that I was comfortable with. It's a shot that I shoot all day every day. I've just got to be confident.”

Two and a half minutes before that basket, Sochan had tied things up with a free throw, meaning the Spurs erased a 17-point deficit in just 5:44.

It was a flurry that featured Sochan's strong defense to go along with 15 points for the night. Vassell scored 11 points in the final quarter and Wembanyama hit four crucial free throws down the stretch, including what proved the game winners with the game tied at 2.1 seconds.

“That comes through repetition. I've shot thousands of free throws over many years. It's what I think about when I'm out there. It's what my body feels, it feels the repetition – muscle memory,” the Spurs' leading scorer said.

Spurs only had 11 players eligible to play

Playing without rotation regulars Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Tre Jones, and Castle because of injuries, San Antonio lost Chris Paul in the first quarter. The 39-year-old point guard received two technical fouls for jawing at the officials. It left the Spurs with 10 players for the rest of the night.

Up by 10 at the break, they were blitzed 46 to 28 in the third quarter. Last season, it would've proven insurmountable. Playing with most of last year's regulars because of the Paul ejection and Castle's injury, the Silver and Black roared back Friday in Portland.

“I think tonight we, for sure, went through a stretch that we wouldn't have survived one year ago,” Wemby continued. “For sure, Chris has a role in that.”

Expand Tweet

“I think it's really a testament to the entire season,” Vassell added.

Wembanyama agreed and took it one step further.

“I have to recognize the maturity that everyone got (how the players have grown). It showed.”