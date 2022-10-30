Joshua Primo accuser emerges, hires attorney that fought Deshaun Watson

More details on Joshua Primo’s shocking release from the San Antonio Spurs are coming out. After news that the youngster apparently exposed himself to multiple women, one accuser has reportedly emerged and seemed to be taking a legal action by hiring the lawyer that fought in the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct case.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a former female Spurs employee is claiming that Primo exposed himself to her. While no further details were revealed, the said woman is said to be hiring attorney Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee, per Charania, represented the women who filed a lawsuit against Watson for sexual misconduct.

One former Spurs female employee has alleged that Josh Primo "exposed himself to her," per @ShamsCharania She has hired attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/q4j1J0INJr pic.twitter.com/xsfXwIbheb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

When Joshua Primo was suddenly released by the Spurs on Friday, many have already theorized that a serious issue happened off the court that led to the decision. After all, San Antonio is not a franchise that would easily cut a promising young talent for simple matters.

Sure enough, that seems to be the case with the latest allegations against the 19-year-old.

It is unlikely that the issue is far from over. As mentioned, Primo allegedly exposed himself to “multiple” women. With that said, it is possible that more accusers come forward to build the case against the former Spurs guard.

For his part, Primo did issue a statement after his release, citing that he is “seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully.” He has yet to make a comment on the latest allegations thrown against him.