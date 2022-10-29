The entire NBA world was completely caught off-guard on Friday when the San Antonio Spurs released 2021 12th overall pick Josh Primo, a promising young talent. There was no reasoning provided for why the organization put him on waivers, but now, Primo has spoken out on the matter with this statement sent to ESPN.

Via Woj:

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement. I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

It appears Primo is dealing with mental health issues. He didn’t provide a lot of information on the matter other than that.

Releasing a lottery pick just one year after drafting him is practically unheard of, hence why everyone was very surprised, especially because Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has praised Josh Primo in the past.

In 54 career games for San Antonio, the guard averaged 5.9 points and 1.8 assists while shooting 37% from downtown. Primo was seen as a key piece of the Spurs’ rebuilding plan. One would have to wonder if the player himself asked for a release in order to focus on getting his head right.

The 19-year-old’s best days of basketball are still ahead, therefore it’s likely better he’s putting his mental health first at this point. There is no question many teams will be interested in signing the former Alabama standout in the future because he possesses loads of potential.