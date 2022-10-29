Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to women before Spurs released him

The San Antonio Spurs recently released the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Josh Primo. The underlying reason for their decision to release Primo was revealed on Saturday. The decision to move on from Primo reportedly stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, per Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski.

His release caught the NBA World by surprise at first.

Josh Primo had displayed signs of potential last season with San Antonio. He averaged just under 6 points per game in his rookie season. He was projected to play a bigger role for the rebuilding Spurs during the 2022-2023 campaign. Many people around the league were excited to see what the future held for Primo. He had averaged 7 points and 4.5 assists per contest through 4 games this season.

However, this breaking news update certainly clarifies the reason for the Spurs’ release of Primo.

ESPN previously shared a quote from Josh Primo in reference to his mental health on Friday following his release from the Spurs.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

The league will continue to further investigate the situation. For now, Josh Primo’s NBA future is unclear.