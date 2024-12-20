Though Keldon Johnson was out for ten days with a left calf strain, he missed just two games in that time frame. Fortunately for Johnson, the San Antonio Spurs schedule featured only a pair of contests during that span. It's especially comforting for Johnson considering his time out came as a result of a dreaded non-contact injury.

“For sure, I was definitely a little shaken up, obviously,” the longest tenured Spur said.

Johnson left the team's December 8th game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with less than seven and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. He was standing near the corner on a Spurs possession when he felt enough discomfort in his calf to not only exit the game but head to the locker room as well. He didn't return that night.

After the game, acting head coach Mitch Johnson didn't know full details but downplayed the severity, adding that the trainers initially thought it was a cramp before they looked more closely at his calf.

“Out of the situation, got the best possibility that could've happened,” the head coach admitted as Johnson prepares to return. “I'm glad at that, I'm blessed. I'm just ready to be back with my teammates on the court.”

Keldon Johnson expected back for the Spurs

The Spurs' recent injury report suggests Johnson will play the next time the Silver and Black take the court.

“I'm feeling good. Stacking the days, I had another great day today,” Johnson said. “The game plan: get some rest; go to the arena, get there pretty early; get some treatment and stuff; get warmed up; and then make a decision from there.”

A first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Johnson is now in his sixth season in San Antonio. He's the only Spurs player who was with the team before the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged a career high 22 points per game in 2022-2023. This season, while playing in 23 of the team's 26 games, he's scoring 12.7 per contest.

“I'm glad it worked out how it worked out because, obviously, I didn't want to miss too many games. It's hard for me not playing, I feel like I'm a big part of the team.”

The coaching staff moved Johnson from a starter to the second unit during last season. He finished the year scoring 15.7 per contest. It's a role that's continued this season as the Spurs added Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes and the number four overall pick this past June, Stephon Castle.

“Being back has been my main priority,” Johnson said. “I've been locked in, I've been trying to do everything I can to make sure I optimize my time when I'm not with the team.”

Easily the Spurs most vocal and rambunctious player, Johnson is fifth on the team in scoring and third in rebounding.

“I'm back and I'm in a good position right now. Hopefully, it'll carry over.”

The Spurs hope so as well.