If you’re wondering where Keldon Johnson is at the moment, he’s currently in China as part of a promotion of a Chinese shoe brand. Johnson is having lots of fun over there, and it’s even gotten to the point where he straight-up embarrassed a fan by dunking all over him.

Posterizing random people might be a coping mechanism of Keldon Johnson, who missed eight consecutive dunks in front of a lot of fans. Someone in that crowd must have been left thinking whether they’re watching a legitimate NBA player or just some tall tourist they’ve mistaken for a professional basketball player.

Keldon Johnson is probably just missing playing competitive basketball again. The Spurs are coming off a forgettable 2022-23 NBA season in which they finished with just a 22-60 record, though, all those losses are about to get translated into a unicorn in the form of Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Johnson was among the few bright spots in San Antonio in the 2022-23 NBA season in which he led the Spurs with 22.0 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field to go with 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is still considered to be part of the Spurs’ future and that is likely going to be the case even after San Antonio officials get ahold of that video of him failing over and over again at slamming a basketball in China.

Keldon Johnson, who played in college for the Kentucky Wildcats, was taken by the Spurs in the first round (19th overall) of the 2019 NBA Draft.