Victor Wembanyama has Kevin Garnett's attention.

Victor Wembanyama has impressed during his rookie season despite the San Antonio Spurs' struggles. Wembanyama is accomplishing feats that haven't been seen before in the NBA. Former NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett shared his thoughts on Wembanyama during a recent episode of All the Smoke Productions, via ClutchPoints.

“When you come in and start doing s**t that none of us or the whole fraternity ain't seen, that's when you start putting your print on the league,” Garnett said.

NBA fans couldn't wait to see Wembanyama play in the league after the Spurs selected him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The question was whether or not the 19-year-old could live up to expectations during his rookie campaign.

Victor Wembanyama is living up to the hype

Although he may not win the Rookie of the Year award amid Chet Holmgren's production with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wembanyama has performed well. And that isn't to say Wembanyama, who turned 20 in early January, won't win the award. The season is far from over and he is still making a case.

Offensively, Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points per game on 46.4 percent field goal shooting. He's also averaging 10.0 rebounds per contest. Wembanyama has been especially reliable on the defensive end of the floor. In all reality, in order to fully understand Wembanyama's impact on defense you need to watch him play.

Sure, you can point to his league leading 3.2 blocks per contest. But it's more than that. Wembanyama's presence in the post forces offensive players to think twice about driving to the rim. The amount of lay-up/dunk chances Wembanyama has prevented just by being on the court isn't reflected in his blocks per game average.

Wembanyama is catching the attention of not just fans, but former superstar players like Kevin Garnett. He is a star and this is only the beginning of his reign in the NBA.