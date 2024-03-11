Reserve players in all levels of sports often talk about the importance of staying ready and prepared. Spurs reserve big man Dominick Barlow, though, admitted it's much easier said than done. The 20-year-old forward was asked if gearing up for Saturday night's Spurs game at the Golden State Warriors proved easier because he sensed he'd get more minutes in the absence of Victor Wembanyama.
“I'm supposed to say no, but definitely, yes,” Barlow said.
The second-year Spur scored an NBA season-high in the 126-113 win vs. the Warriors.
Dominick Barlow's reality
Including Saturday's victory, Barlow has played in only 26 of the Spurs' 54 games this season. He's spent much of his year going back and forth between San Antonio and the G League affiliate, Austin Spurs.
“Knowing that you're going to play and definitely mentally staying engaged and stuff like that,” the second-year Spur said. “Even when I'm not playing, I'm staying engaged because you just never know, foul trouble. God forbid, when somebody gets hurt, you just always got to be ready.”
Wembanyama's placement on the Spurs Injury Report for a second straight game meant Barlow knew his chances of getting more minutes increased heading into Saturday night.
“When you know you're going to play, in the morning, you're just thinking a little bit more and you're understanding you're going to do a little bit more. It's less of a surprise so you're more ready for it.”
Barlow's growth
Gregg Popovich praised Barlow after his team broke a five-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Golden State.
“Dom and Devonte' were my favorite players,” the Hall of Fame coach said, also referring to Devonte' Graham who like Barlow hasn't played often for San Antonio this season.
“Dom was really solid at both ends of the floor all night long. Did a great job. He switched on defense, he stayed in front of people for a big guy. He was awesome.”
Barlow's previous season high with the Spurs was 12 points. The team converted his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal earlier in the month.
“Definitely, a lot of growth. I've gotten stronger. I've gotten more comfortable with our system. I think I've become a better basketball player. I put in a lot of work in the off-season and during the season,” the Spurs reserve said. “That's been a big thing for me, not just working in the off-season and then going through the motions during the season when it comes to workouts. I work out hard during the season because I've really been trying to get better and if I want to play every game I've got to stay in shape and be ready.”
Undrafted in 2022, the Hackensack, New Jersey native signed the two-way contract with the Spurs that summer.
“The position that I'm in and when I came in two years ago versus where I am now, I just feel so much more confident and comfortable playing. I have a good relationship with my teammates. I'm very positive with how things are going and I know it's only going to get better.”