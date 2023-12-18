From one No. 1 overall pick to the other, Zion Williams talks highly of Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has received high praise from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson as the two played one another Sunday. From one No. 1 overall pick to the other, Williamson said that the rookie sensation is going to be a “matchup” nightmare in the NBA according to Jeff Garcia of KENS 5.

“He's gonna be a matchup nightmare because he can get his shot off whenever he wants. And I think the more he plays in the NBA-style offense, the better he'll get at it,” Williamson said. “His presence alone can alter a lot of shots. He has long arms, is tall, so just his presence alone can affect the offense on the other side.”

What's possibly ironic about the quote is that people would pay Williamson the same compliments that he's giving Wembanyama when he was a first-year player. Both came into their respective NBA drafts with immense hype as both teams acquired the faces of their franchises.

Williamson gives Wembanyama advice

Williamson even gave Wembanyama advice after the win to the Spurs. He would say to the rookie sensation to “keep focusing on your craft.”

“I actually spoke to his pops two summers straight when I was in Paris and he got a great corner,” Williamson said per Pelicans Film Room. “He has great people around him. My advice to him would just be, just keep focusing on your craft. I mean, you didn't get that hype for no reason. So just keep focusing on your craft. Keep your head on straight and you'll be fine.”

For Williamson, it's been a tumultuous NBA career so far as he's missed a significant amount of time due to injuries. Wembanyama on the other hand has already lived up to the hype and more as he's averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks per game so far.

In the game between the Spurs and Pelicans Sunday, New Orleans would come out on top in a big way, 146-110. Wembanyama scored 17 points, collected 13 rebounds, and had four blocks in the loss where Williamson contributed 15 points and eight rebounds on the other side.

It's no secret that San Antonio has struggled this season as they're 4-21 which is last in the Western Conference. Their next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.