The San Antonio Spurs are surprisingly winning to start the 2022-23 season. They are 5-2 so far thanks to a strong collection of young players. But they will have to be without one of their key young players for a while, as rookie Blake Wesley has suffered an MCL injury.

According to Tom Noie of ND Insider, Wesley tore the MCL in his left knee and will be out for six-to-eight weeks. Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio News-Express later confirmed the news.

Wesley got injured in the second quarter Spurs’ win on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves when he bent his knee at an awkward angle. The Spurs drafted the 19-year-old guard 25th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft after a stellar season with Notre Dame.

In his first-ever NBA game, Wesley put up a solid performance against the Chicago Bulls. He orchestrated the offense frequently en route to recording 10 points on 4-6 shooting and four assists in 15 minutes. The Spurs rookie showed plenty of confidence in attacking the defense and made some nice feeds to his teammates.

I made this little video with every field goal and assist made by Blake Wesley in his (positive) NBA debut Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/wATDMyo1ch — Emiliano (@EmilianoNaiar8) October 29, 2022

The Spurs will miss the skills that Blake Wesley can bring to the offensive end of the floor. The rookie will miss some time to develop his abilities on the floor as he recovers from his knee injury. Thankfully, he should still be able to return to action at some point in his rookie campaign.