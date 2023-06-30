Tre Jones is back with the San Antonio Spurs after signing a 2-year, $20 million deal, per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Jones averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in 68 games last year on 45.9%/28.5%/86.0% shooting.

Jones is coming off his third year in the NBA and has steadily improved over that span as his role has increased. 2022 was his first season as an everyday starter with the Spurs, and he stepped up his production nicely. The 6-foot-1 point guard also averaged 1.3 steals per game last season.

Jones played high school ball in Minnesota, where he became the No. 14 player in his class. He played two seasons at Duke and averaged over 16 points per game as a sophomore. San Antonio drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick.

This is a huge offseason for the Spurs, who hit the lottery — literally — and landed the No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is a generational prospect, and San Antonio's front office needs to do as much as possible to build the right supporting cast around their potential superstar to accelerate his development.

Jones has already made strides as a playmaker. It's impressive for a young guard to average nearly seven assist in just 29 minutes per game, and especially at a 4.1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Adding Wembanyama to the equation as both a pick and roll partner for Jones and a gravitating offensive force should only help Jones improve more with his floor general duties.

This is the first move the San Antonio Spurs made in 2023's NBA free agency period.