The San Antonio Spurs are tasked with building a contending team around franchise star Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama is going for the gold this weekend in the Olympics but when he returns stateside, the quest to elevate the team into contention resumes. The Spurs added potential wing depth on Friday with the signing of Brandon Boston Jr. in NBA free agency as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

Boston's contract with the team is for one year and is non-guaranteed meaning he is going to have to fight for a roster spot in training camp. The Spurs made another noteworthy move this past week in NBA free agency with the signing of Malachi Flynn. Flynn is also on a non-guaranteed contract and will have to impress in camp.

As it stands, the Spurs already have 15 guaranteed contracts on their roster. In order for Boston or Flynn to earn a spot on the regular roster, the Spurs will either have to make a trade in which they send out more players than they take back, or they will have to cut a guaranteed deal.

Boston does potentially have another pathway to making the team in the form of a two-way contract. Since he has only three years of NBA experience, he is eligible for a two-way deal. The Spurs currently have all three of their two-way spots occupied in David Duke Jr., Jamaree Bouyea and Harrison Ingram. But those deals do not count against the cap and can be waived easily should they have another player in mind for one of those spots. Flynn is not eligible for a two-way deal.

Brandon Boston Jr. gets another chance with Spurs roster



Brandon Boston Jr. comes to the Spurs having spent the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. Boston was the No. 51 overall pick and was traded to the Clippers by the Memphis Grizzlies on draft day.

Boston only played sparingly for the Clippers and was never able to crack the rotation consistently. He spent most of his time in the G League playing for the Ontario Clippers. He had a few big performances in the G League but that never really translated to the NBA.

A big part of the reason though was that the Clippers were a veteran team with sights set on a championship. But on the other hand, Boston never really gave the staff enough confidence that he could be a regular rotation guy working towards that end.

Across three seasons with the Clippers, Boston averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds with splits of 39.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 69.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.