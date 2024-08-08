The San Antonio Spurs have one important goal for the immediate future and that's to build a playoff contender around franchise star Victor Wembanyama. During this portion of the offseason, most teams have already made their major moves and are just filling out their roster for when training camp starts. The Spurs added to their roster on Wednesday with the signing of Malachi Flynn in NBA free agency as per Kory Woods of MLive.com.

The Spurs signing of Flynn to their roster in NBA free agency is a one-year contract. Flynn shocked the NBA world last year when he scored a career-high 50 points against the Atlanta Hawks near the end of the regular season. It appears though as if Flynn is going to have to make the Spurs roster out of training camp as it's a non-guaranteed deal as per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Flynn's signing caps off what's been a busy offseason for the Spurs. Their free agency period was highlighted by the addition of future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. They also helped facilitate the Sacramento Kings' sign-and-trade deal for DeMar DeRozan by taking back Harrison Barnes in the deal.

The Spurs also re-signed key frontcourt players in Sandro Mamukelashvili and Charles Bassey. They also filled the back end of their two-way contract spots by re-signing David Duke Jr. and adding second round draft pick Harrison Ingram.

Malachi Flynn will have to make the Spurs roster in camp



With Malachi Flynn on a non-guaranteed contract, he's going to face an uphill battle to make the Spurs regular season roster. As it stands, the Spurs have 15 guaranteed contracts on their current roster. They would have to either make a trade to clear up roster space or waive a guaranteed deal to make room for Flynn.

Flynn was originally drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He played three full seasons for the Raptors before being traded last year about two months into the season to the New York Knicks in the OG Anunoby deal.

The Knicks then traded Flynn to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline. Flynn appeared in 24 games for the Pistons off the bench at a little over 14 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 8.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.