Being above the height of 7-foot-3 makes an NBA player an instant fan favorite. This is exactly how it panned out for Tacko Fall when he received chants to get in the game during his Boston Celtics days. Bol Bol has experienced the same thing with the Orlando Magic. A new generation of insanely tall players have entered the NBA and they were received exceptionally well. The face in the middle of it all is the star out of France that got picked by the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama.

A lot of NBA players are excited to meet Victor Wembanyama when they face the Spurs this season. Whether it is to form a bond with him or try to put him in their poster collection, the excitement is there. However, an iconic big man would not be able to get that opportunity on the court.

Tacko Fall is set to join the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the CBA. This means that his interaction with the Spurs rookie is going to happen off the floor. Although, he already knows what might go down during that moment. He unveiled his thoughts on it with The Athletic's Shams Charania, via the Sitdown with Stadium show.

“Very awkward. It would be weird for me to look somebody in the eye,” Fall said while giggling.

It is not very common that men of their stature get to see a person in the eye. Often, they even have to lower their head just to hear the conversation. This is going to be one hilarious interaction for the Spurs star that will break the internet.