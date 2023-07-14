San Antonio Spurs and true NBA Fans have always known the greatness of forward Tim Duncan. However, fellow NBA Hall of Fame player Tracy McGrady believes that Duncan deserves a documentary so that everyone can see his greatness, reports The Washington Post's Ben Golliver.

"People need to know more about Tim Duncan. He's a very quiet guy, but he's a freaking winner… Arguably, the best power forward of all time." Tracy McGrady thinks the Spurs legend needs his own documentary. Do you agree? 🤔 (via @BenGolliver)pic.twitter.com/gAZwWoydwL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

“He's a very quiet guy, but he's a freaking winner. I think to me arguably the best power forward of all-time.”

Tracy McGrady was asked about whether or not Tim Duncan deserves a documentary, and he is adamant that the answer is yes. He emphasizes that Duncan's personality is the reason not as many know about him in comparison to other NBA greats, but this doesn't take away from the fact that Duncan was one of the greatest winners of all time. With five NBA Finals rings, Duncan certainly has a case to be included amongst the greats.

A documentary surrounding the life of Tim Duncan would be very interesting given how quiet he is in general. It is known that he is not the flashiest of guys and was never like that on the court either, so a documentary would certainly reveal plenty of surprises about the Spurs great.

Not only would a documentary gain some traction because of Duncan's greatness, but the Spurs franchise is in all sorts of headlines now that Victor Wembanyama has arrived. From David Robinson to Duncan to now Wembanyama, the Spurs have been defined by high draft picks that turn into superstars. While Wembanyama hopes to be the next in line, a documentary about Tim Duncan might teach him a thing or two about how to truly become a Spurs legend.