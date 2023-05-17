ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

There was no better landing spot for Victor Wembanyama than the San Antonio Spurs. A certain fellow Frenchman named Tony Parker is a big reason why. The prized prospect of the 2023 NBA Draft is all but officially set to don the silver and black next season, following the footsteps of Parker and Boris Diaw.

Aside from the patriotic ties, the projected first pick also played for French Pro Team ASVEL in the 2021-22 season which happens to be one that Tony Parker owns. After the Spurs officially won the top pick in the 2023 draft, the 4-time NBA champion tweeted out a photo of a young Wemby rocking a Parker jersey as a kid.

Yesss he’s going to the @spurs !!! So proud of you💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/vblbw0lcbL — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) May 17, 2023

It appeared to be destined from the jump. Victor Wembanyama couldn’t have fallen into a better situation than one with Hall-of-Fame mentors like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, and Gregg Popovich. With arguably the highest ceiling the NBA has ever seen in any prospect since at least LeBron James, cultivating that potential in the right environment is key.

The San Antonio Spurs know a thing or two about taking care of a generational talent. But even superstars like Tim Duncan and David Robinson never came with the freakish allure of Wemby. Their franchise has long been the model of stability and consistent success relying on dependable stars for decades.

Now, their timeline for success begins anew. Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs the potential celestial superstar that the rest of their organization and roster can hover around. It’s just a matter of how bright his star is going to shine in San Antonio.