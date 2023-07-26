Hype always surrounds a consensus top pick in the NBA Draft. This has become especially true since most fans can now see mixtapes and highlights of these talents everywhere online. Calling a player a unicorn or a generational talent only increases the pressure on these young talents. Tracy McGrady posits that this is a lot to handle. He specifically does not understand the one surrounding San Antonio Spurs' cornerstone Victor Wembanyama.

Tracy McGrady thinks that the Spurs rookie is nothing too special. He even goes as far as to say that Bol Bol possesses the same qualities but never got the love he deserved. His feelings on the 2023 NBA Draft's top pick were unveiled in his latest statement, via Howard Beck of GQ Sports.

“No, I'm just saying the hype is crazy to me. It's too much, bro. I've seen this before. Y'all act like you haven't seen it. That shit that Bol Bol can do? He's just not given the real opportunity, like I think he should. That kid is skilled,” McGrady said.

He also thinks that Victor Wembanyama is nearly the same as one of the Boston Celtics' recent acquisitions. Although, he understands where the media and Spurs fans are coming from with the hype.

“[Kristaps] Porzingis was highly skilled when he first came out, just like that. And hell, he's 7-3, too. So I've seen it. The hype is just crazy. But I get it. It's the media, they're looking for a face for the NBA, and you got to have a new star that you got to build around. Bron is about to be on his way out, Steph and those guys, I get it,” he declared.

Is T-Mac right in his assessment of the Spurs rookie?