Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly swapped jerseys after their first NBA matchup.

Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly spent half a decade together as teammates in France. After fine-tuning their game with the French club Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, the close friends started their respective NBA careers with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. Their paths collided on Saturday.

In their first game playing against each other, Wembanyama led the Spurs to a 131-127 win over the Wizards. He tallied game-highs of 24 points and six blocks to go along with eight rebounds and four assists while Coulibaly recorded 14 points on 6-9 shooting off the bench. The matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA was competitive and close throughout the showdown.

After the game, Wembanyama and Coulibaly dapped each other up and swapped jerseys.

Wemby was the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and Coulibaly went six picks later before being traded to Washington. The Spurs rookie was super excited to see his friend and teammate get drafted in the top 10. Now, as they each look to make their marks in the league, Wemby is happy to see them both live out their dreams.

“He’s the only person (in the league) that I've known since I'm a little kid,” Wembanyama said before the game, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. “At the time it was just dreams and something crazy, but we happened to both make it here. I'm just so proud of him.”

Even as Victor Wembanyama continues his dominant season, he is still surely checking in on Bilal Coulibaly as he proves to be a solid cornerstone for the start of Washington's rebuild. The two French phenoms will see each other again next week in San Antonio.