Victor Wembanyama showed no mercy to Chet Holmgren.

A new rivalry is on the rise. Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are starting a beef on the court that looks like it will last for years to come. The two front-runners for the Rookie of the Year award are blazing hot. Competition between both of them also looks to be getting more physical as the San Antonio Spurs phenom used all his strength to get a highlight out of the Oklahoma City Thunder big man. They even took the spotlight away from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a while.

Victor Wembanyama sized up and moved Chet Holmgren en route to a relatively tough path to the rim. When he had enough space, the Spurs rookie dunked it over the Thunder big man for a two-handed posterizer. However, the game was more than just this huge highlight between the two young stars.

Victor Wembanyama taking it right at Chet Holmgren for the slam 👀pic.twitter.com/dZfLFrQ6Gp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2024

The Spurs phenom meets the Thunder's tower

Victor Wembanyama was doing everything to keep the Spurs in striking distance. Gregg Popovich may have just given him 28 minutes but he made the most out of it. Wemby led the Spurs in scoring by scoring 24 points on a 50% clip from all three levels of scoring. He also managed to knock down six out of his eight attempts in the free throw line.

Wemby also led the game in rebounding. His size and proper positioning got 12 rebounds, half of them came from defense while the other half on the offensive side of the court. However, all of this did not do well against a Thunder team that was quite blood-hungry.

Holmgren was a rebound short of a double-double but he still led the Thunder in that aspect of the game. He also came up bug by contributing 17 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the one who buried the Spurs in the first and third quarters. The Thunder's best player recorded a massive double-double with 32 points and 10 assists. He also ended the game with six rebounds. A total of six Thunder players scored in double-digit numbers as well.

The Spurs looked like they matched up well in this game too. Five members of the Popovich-led squad also recorded more than 10 points. However, their inefficiency in the three-point line may have cost them the game. After all, no good comes out of knocking down only 28.1% of their shots from far out.