Victor Wembanyama is listed as probable due to an ankle injury for Thursday night's San Antonio Spurs-Chicago Bulls clash

San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama has been dealing with an ankle injury. He missed San Antonio's 132-119 loss versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday as a result. Wembanyama's status for the Spurs' game on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls is also in question.

With the defeat, the Spurs fell to 4-22. It's been a difficult season for San Antonio to say the least, but they are currently rebuilding. The Spurs' struggles aren't especially surprising.

With that being said, they will have a much better chance of winning games when Wembanyama is on the floor. So that begs the following question: Is Victor Wembanyama playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Bulls

Wembanyama is currently listed as a probable for Thursday's game due to right ankle soreness, per the NBA injury report. The 19-year-old seems likely to play, but nothing has been made official.

Through 24 games during the 2023-24 campaign, Wembanyama is averaging 19 points per game on 43.6 percent field goal shooting. The Spurs phenom is also recording 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 3.0 blocks per contest.

Wembanyama looks like a future superstar. He's endured some struggles at times, as his three-point shooting has lacked up to this point. We must remember that Wembanyama is extremely young and still developing as a player.

The Spurs will attempt to upset the Bulls in Chicago Thursday. It should be noted that the game represents the second of a back-to-back for Chicago, as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday.

When it comes to the question of if Victor Wembanyama is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, however, the answer remains uncertain for now.