Prayers up for Wemby!

Everyone knew that tall players in the NBA were the ones that needed to be given more care. Their high center of gravity and lanky frames make them more prone to injuries. This is why Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs are erring on the side of caution when it comes to Victor Wembanyama. The rookie would have been set to face off with Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks. But, a huge injury update may prevent him from doing so.

Victor Wembanyama will not be squaring off with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the boards and paint. The Spurs rookie has been listed as out for the Bucks game. This is largely due to the ankle soreness that he has been experiencing in the lead-up to it, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

His last game with the Spurs saw him play 31 minutes against Brandon Ingram and his fierce pack of New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the tough beatdown, Wemby still put up serviceable numbers for Gregg Popovich. He notched an insane double-double with 17 points along with 13 rebounds. Only Jonas Valanciunas managed to clean up the boards better than him as he got eclipsed by the Lithuanian Lightning's 16 rebounds.

Doing all-around work while being at the Spurs rookie's frame can be a tall order at times. Thankfully, they are not exhausting him and giving him proper treatment before a career-ending injury happens. There will still be multiple instances where the new kid from the block and the Greek Freak square off. For now, he can take his time to recuperate.