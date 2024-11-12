San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is not new to firsts. A trend prevalent though a unanimous Rookie of the Year campaign continued vs. the Utah Jazz. In becoming the only player in NBA history to have multiple games with 20+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ three-pointers, and 5+ blocks, Wemby hit a career high six three-pointers in the 111-110 loss.

Asked if that's an indication that he's turning a corner given his three-point woes to start a sophomore year, the 20-year-old answered directly, though with nuance.

“I don't think there's, really, a corner to be turned,” Wembanyama said. “That's not how progression goes.”

Victor Wembanyama modest following big game

Through ten games this season, Wemby is shooting just 28% from beyond the arc. That includes a six-for-nine effort vs. Utah.

“I'm not going to shoot 66% in my career (from three-pointers), but I'm also not going to shoot 25%,” the 7-foot-5 center said following his best shooting performance from beyond the arc and second best shooting effort from the field this season.

Since the moment he arrived in San Antonio, the French big man has carried himself with a mindset beyond his then 19 years of age. It's another trend that continued in the loss to the Jazz.

“That's how progression goes. We don't want to overreact in one way or the other. What else do we expect?”

In helping the Spurs to a 4-6 record, Wembanyama is averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and four blocks per game. Compare that to last year, when he put up 21.3 PPG and 10.6 RPG in two less minutes per outing.

At four blocks per contest, he is averaging more rejections per night than last year's 3.6, which led the league. Of course, we're taking two different sample sizes. The first overall pick of the 2023 Draft played 71 games in his first full campaign. He's less than a month into year number two.

“It's just how a career goes and I'm very young. I've had 75 games in my career. It's going to be like that.”

Wemby making his way back

After scoring 12 and 15 points in his last two games, Wembanyama put up 24 on Saturday.

“Yeah, my rhythm is there for sure,” the Spurs leading scorer responded when asked if the effort against the Jazz has him in a bit of a groove.

Wemby's 24 that night marked a game high.

“But there's so much more to the game. There's so much more,” the reigning Rookie of the Year said following the outcome.

“It's just a matter of how well we can combine everything together,” Wembanyama said as he tries to lead a team that's coming off a 22-60 record. “Once we combine it all together, it's great, but it's about how often we can do it. And this is how we can keep piling up the wins.”

With the additions of Chris Paul, Harrison Barnes and rookie Stephon Castle, the Spurs figure to pass last year's win total. No factor will determine that more, though, than Wembanyama.