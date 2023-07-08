There was much anticipation for Victor Wembanyama's 2023 NBA Summer League debut with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama, after all, is one of, if not the most hyped up prospect of all time, so it's no surprise to see a lot of fans tune into the beginning of what should be a long and fruitful NBA career for the 19-year old Frenchman.

However, Wembanyama did not have the best of debuts. He scored just nine points on a ghastly 2-13 shooting, drawing jeers left and right from fans who expected a lot more from a physical anomaly such as the Spurs rookie.

Nevertheless, even though Victor Wembanyama did not have the debut game he surely envisioned he would have, he still expressed how “special” it was for him to finally step into the NBA with the privilege of donning the jersey of one of the most prestigious organizations in the league — the Spurs'.

“Special moment. Really special to wear that jersey for the first time. It’s really an honor,” Wembanyama said during his postgame presser following the Spurs' 77-68 Summer League win over the Charlotte Hornets.

An honor it certainly is, as Victor Wembanyama will be following in the footsteps of a laundry list of greats, including, but not limited to, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker. But he clearly has a long way to go, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Even then, Wembanyama is already showing the mindset of a true winning player, which should only bode well for his development as the Spurs' franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future. And he also poked fun at himself, which is a good indication that his confidence, despite a poor game, remains intact.

“Overall, I’m glad we won this game. There's no better way to start a premiere,” Wembanyama added. “Honestly, I did not really know what I was doing on the court tonight, but it's what I learn from for the next games. The important thing is to be ready for the season.”

Victor Wembanyama will try to bounce back during the Spurs' next game on Sunday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers, who witnessed Scoot Henderson exit their first 2023 NBA Summer League game due to a shoulder injury.