We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Spurs-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face the Philadelphia 76ers. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Spurs-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 131-127. Amazingly, there was a lot of offense throughout. It was 127-126 Wizards when Jeremy Sochan drew the foul. Then, he hit both free throws. Sochan made both attempts to give the Spurs the lead. Next, Kyle Kuzma and Marvin Bagley III missed shot attempts to help the Wizards. Tre Jones went to the charity stripe and made both attempts to give the Spurs a three-point lead. Finally, Kuzma missed a game-tying three-pointer.

Victor Wembanyama finished with 24 points. Likewise, Sochan added 23 points. Devin Vassell had 21 points. Also, Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points off the bench. The Spurs shot 53.1 percent from the field, including 38.7 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Spurs overcame a 73.9 percent mark at the charity stripe.

The 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 97-89. Initially, it was a sluggish day on offense. But the Sixers pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Significantly, Joel Embiid finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris finished with 21 points. Additionally, Tyrese Maxey had 16 points and eight assists. The 76ers shot just 42.4 percent from the field, including 20 percent from the triples. Moreover, they shot just 83.3 percent from the charity stripe. The 76ers also lost the board battle 47-46. Lastly, they forced 16 turnovers.

The Spurs won the head-to-head battle 59-44. Furthermore, the teams split last season. The Sixers are 8-2 over the last 10 games. Moreover, they have gone 4-1 in the last five games at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-76ers Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +14 (-110)

Moneyline: +730

Philadelphia 76ers: -14 (-110)

Moneyline: -1150

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. 76ers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia n

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs are 20-22 against the spread. Also, they are 11-12 against the spread on the road. The Spurs are also 10-12 against the spread on the road as an underdog. Moreover, they are 9-9 against the spread against non-conference teams.

The Spurs are one of the worst teams in the league. Yet, they are rebuilding and have some of the best pieces to utilize in this world. Look at Wembanyama. Ultimately, he is an amazing talent and has proven why he was worth the top pick and can only get better from here. Wembanyama is averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Therefore, look for him to be heavily involved in the gameplan.

But the Spurs have other guys they can play. The other day, they took a shot at playing Johnson off the bench, and it paid off. Johnson is now averaging 17.1 points per game. Thus, he will try and build on the success from the other game and keep putting up points for the Spurs. Vessell is on the right path this season. So far, he is averaging 17.8 points per game. Jones hopes to have more of a role. This season, he is averaging 9.4 points per game.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama can deliver on offense and stop Embiid. Then, they need to avoid falling into too big of a hole.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The 76ers are 27-14 against the spread. Meanwhile, they are 16-6 against the spread at home. The Sixers are 15-5 against the spread at home as a favorite. Moreover, they were 9-3 against the spread against non-conference teams.

Embiid leads the league with 35 points per game while shooting 53.6 percent. Additionally, he has 11.4 rebounds per game. The Sixers love him and can depend on him. Thus, look for them to try and get the ball to him often. Maxey is their next-best option. Currently, he is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent, including 37.8 percent from the triples. Harris has also been reliable, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from the triples.

The 76ers have dominated the point on most nights. Additionally, they are solid at shot-blocking. We all know how good they are at shooting. Ultimately, they will need to keep the consistency in this one.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can utilize Embiid and he flourishes. Then, he needs to stop Wembanyama.

Final Spurs-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Sixers are the superior team and playing in front of their faithful. Look for the Sixers to capitalize on that and cover the odds.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Spurs-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -14 (-110)