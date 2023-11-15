Victor Wembanyama got slapped with a technical foul after bouncing the ball following a shooting foul whistled on the Spurs rookie.

Victor Wembanyama carries a seemingly bottomless potential, but he's still got a lot of learning to do in the NBA — including how to control his temper. The San Antonio Spurs rookie picked up a lesson Tuesday night when he got called for a technical foul after showing a bit of emotion over a foul call.

Wembanyama thought he had a clean block on a layup attempt by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, but was assessed a shooting foul instead. Wemby then got the ball and bounced it hard on the floor, a gesture that did not sit well with the refs. Wembanyama, however, immediately apologized for his actions.

Victor Wembanyama picks up a technical foul for bouncing the ball over his head 😬pic.twitter.com/kK8HkH9V0A — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

It's just how things go these days in the NBA. Even a slight show of resentment to a call could earn a player a technical foul, so Victor Wembanyama will just have to keep that in mind.

Wembanyama and the Spurs entered Tuesday's Thunder game on the heels of a five-game losing skid. With Keldon Johnson ruled out of the meeting with Oklahoma City, the Spurs expect to coax more offensive production from Wembanyama, who woke up Tuesday with season averages of 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.4 blocks — all No. 1 among Spurs players.

The matchup versus the Thunder also showcases two of the rising big men stars (and unicorns) in the league, with Wembanyama going head to head against Chet Holmgren, who missed the entire 2022-23 NBA season due to injury.

The Spurs will return home to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday after this quick trip to Oklahoma City.