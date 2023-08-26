The San Antonio Spurs surprised nobody when they selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wembanyama had been the consensus No. 1 pick for a while and multiple teams engaged in tank jobs to try and land him. Wembanyama has been called a generational talent and a for sure franchise player. So it comes as no surprise that he has massive expectations placed on him as he is set to begin his NBA journey. He will be under a microscope this upcoming season as well as have a target on his back. Former NBA player Kenyon Martin was once the No. 1 overall pick and in a recent interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson of Bally Sports, Martin divulged some wisdom for Wembanyama.

“He's going to have his own expectations. He's the number one pick and him being in San Antonio I think is the perfect place for him because he'll be able to grow and the organization will protect him and take care of him. And he can go on his own expectations, not everyone else's expectations. If you're a real hooper and you know what you are then your expectations should exceed anybody else's,” Martin said.

Victor Wembanyama had an impressive NBA Summer League debut for the Spurs before they held him out for the remainder of the summer. He's a gifted player in that he's versatile on both ends of the court. He can handle the ball, he can shoot the three and he has the tools to be a defensive anchor.