It's no secret that Victor Wembanyama is a future superstar in the league. The San Antonio Spurs rookie is dominating early on in his career as his skillset is off the charts. So much so, he's caught the eye of Colin Cowherd who compared him to an NBA legend.
Cowherd gave Wembanyama the ultimate praise on The Herd, calling the Spurs' rookie phenom, “Wilt Chamberlain with a jumper.” The way Victor Wembanyama plays basketball, it's hard to disagree with what Cowherd is saying. Especially when he breaks down how quickly Wembanyama is improving in his rookie campaign.
“He is Wilt Chamberlain with a jumper.”
Colin Cowherd holds high praise for Victor Wembanyama in his first season 🗣
(via @TheHerd)pic.twitter.com/B7Ze4Hv22n
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2024
The Spurs truly have a bright future with Victor Wembanyama on the roster. Anybody getting compared to Wilt Chamberlain is a great thing. Additionally, Wemby's shooting ability makes him one of the most dangerous players in the league right now.
Comparing the two, Wembanyama is a better shooter. However, Chamberlain played during a time before the three-point line was introduced. So his game was centered more toward playing around the rim. Even so, there the Spurs' star has similar aspects to Chamberlain. They're both great scorers, rebounders, and can block shots at will.
With that said, Wilt Chamberlain's rookie numbers blow Victor Wembanyama's out of the water. During Chamberlain's rookie season in 1959-60, he averaged an insane 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds. Meanwhile, Wembanyama is currently averaging 20.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. To be fair, it's a totally different game now than it was back then.
The Spurs are surely in good hands and the team is only going to get better. Look for Victor Wembanyama to continue lighting it up as he continues developing in the NBA. San Antonio takes on the Indiana Pacers next on Sunday.