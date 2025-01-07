The San Antonio Spurs suffered their second straight loss on Monday night, falling to the Chicago Bulls 114-110 at the United Center. The defeat marked the beginning of a four-game road trip and dropped the Spurs to a .500 record at 18-18, placing them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama delivered an impressive performance despite the loss, flirting with a triple-double. The 7-foot-3 sophomore recorded 23 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks, and four assists, continuing to solidify his status as a cornerstone for San Antonio. However, his standout effort wasn’t enough to secure the victory, as the Spurs once again struggled to close out a tight game.

Victor Wembanyama calls for growth amid Spurs' late-game struggles vs. Bulls

Postgame, Wembanyama addressed the team’s recurring late-game issues.

“It’s very frustrating. For sure right now we should have more wins,” Wembanyama said. “But we don’t deserve more wins because this is where we’re at right now or this is our level… Our maturity, and this is a tough one for sure. But apparently we need those two to grow.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining leads in critical moments.

“For sure we gotta do something. There’s gonna be close games. There are going to be games where we’re up. I’m not worried about when we’re down. There’s gonna be games when we’re up and we gotta keep the lead. In the NBA you know it’s hard and games are going to be close and we need to win.”

Three of San Antonio’s last four losses have come down to one or two possessions. Their previous defeat, an overtime battle with the Denver Nuggets, ended in a 122-111 loss.

The Spurs will have an opportunity to improve their late-game execution on Wednesday night when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (18-16) in their first meeting of the season. The Bucks, who swept last year’s season series, will host the nationally televised matchup on ESPN.