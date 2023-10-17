San Antonio Spurs big man Zach Collins is excited to play alongside Victor Wembanyama. Collins believes his partnership with Wembanyama can lead to big things. The 25-year-old recently explained his fit alongside Wembanyama for the Spurs.

“Yeah, we want to make it work,” Collins said, via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. “We have to be able to compliment each other on the court. Inside and out is going to be big. The way he can finish inside, once he gets under the rim, keeps the ball high, no one is gonna be able to touch him or block the shot. Me, hopefully I can continue to make shots and that's gonna open up everything for him down there too and vice-versa.

“Yeah man, I think it can be a match made in Heaven if we keep working at it.”

Spurs: Wembanyama-Collins partnership

The attention is going to be on Victor Wembanyama and understandably so. He's a top-tier prospect with an extremely high-ceiling. Most people around the NBA world believe Wembanyama will be the next great NBA superstar.

However, San Antonio features an all-around intriguing core of players. Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell, and Zach Collins are all talented and young players. Those players all seem to have Wembanyama's back as well.

Collins has been in the NBA since 2017. He began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Spurs prior to the 2021-22 season. 2022-23 was his breakout year in a way though, as he averaged 11.6 points per game on 51.8 percent field goal and 37.4 percent three-point shooting to go along with 6.4 rebounds per contest.

If Collins is able to make shots on a consistent basis like he stated, defenses will have to pay attention to him. That will only help Wembanyama throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The same can be said for the Spurs' other players as well.