Victor Wembanyama has been no stranger to hype over the past year. Touted as, at least, the best prospect since LeBron James, if not the best prospect to ever grace the league, expectations surrounding the lanky Frenchman are about as high as we've ever seen.

But not everyone is quite as on board. Speaking recently on Scoop B Radio, Tracy McGrady touched on the inordinate amount of hype surrounding the 2023 number one draft pick.

“The hype around this kid is too much for me and I’m not sayin’ it because he doesn’t deserve it but let’s let this kid develop and see what he’s going to be. Y’all talking about the greatest player of all time and this and that like… c’mon man. We gotta chill out with that. We don’t know what this kid is going to be.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

McGrady also made a comparison between Bol Bol and Wembanyama, not to suggest that their careers would follow the same path but purely to say that they share a similar skill set and size.

Such comments will no doubt draw the ire of plenty among the Wembanyama loving fraternity, but given the extraordinary expectations which have been placed on the 19-year-olds very skinny shoulders, McGrady is not the first and won't be the last to question whether we should pump the brakes a little. Clearly Victor Wembanyama has the tools to be a generational talent and he may well get there, but as McGrady alluded to, it's far from a fait accompli that he'll achieve those lofty heights.