After missing the first game of his young Spurs career, Victor Wembanyama quickly announced when he would return.

“Of course, yeah.”

That's how San Antonio Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama answered when asked following Monday's practice if he'll play in the team's next game Wednesday at Minnesota.

The first pick of this summer's draft missed the first game of his NBA career on Friday in a 121-106 loss at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Asked by ClutchPoints if he could've played the next night had the Spurs had a game on Saturday, Wemby left little doubt.

“Of course, if it's the Finals, I would've played but it's not just resting for resting. It's resting by thinking long term for the whole season. Yeah, if there was no risk, I would play every single game”

The Spurs placed Wembanyama on the team's injury report for the first time leading up to last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Listed as ‘questionable' with right hip tightness up until about an hour and a half before tip-off, the 7'5 marvel played and scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked 4 shots in the 137-135 loss.

Immediately afterward, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich indicated Wemby may not play the next night in New Orleans.

Without Wembanaya against the Pelicans, the Spurs lost a 14th consecutive game surpassing the second longest losing streak in franchise history.

“Different view of the game. A little frustrating in moments because you always want to join the battle but it taught me a little bit.” Wembanyama said in describing what he picked up as he watched from the bench. “How the different teams guard, (the opponent's) tactics, their pick and roll or if they play zones; the way the game changes depending on the team.”

Regarded as the best prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James, Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.3 assists and 2.6 assists through 18 games to start his NBA career. If he continues to feel the way he does now coming off the hip tightness, he's confident he wont miss any more time on the court.

“I don't see any reason for me to miss any other game,” Wembanyama said. “Of course, I want to play every single game. The goal is to be available for my team whenever.”