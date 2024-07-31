Los Angeles Lakers point guard D'Angelo Russell has nothing but praise for San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama for his sensational rookie season.

During his guest appearance on the “Run Your Race” podcast, Russell even went so far as to say Wembanyama should have won every major NBA award. The seven-foot-four French phenom is currently leading the French national basketball team in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

D'Angelo Russell on Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

During the podcast, D'Angelo Russell had nothing but compliments for the Spurs superstar. “Wemby should have been Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player [of the Year], Most Improved [Player], All-NBA…MVP, like, for real?” he said.

Russell further added, “He's going to do some s**t.”

The podcast also discussed Victor Wembanyama winning the 2024 DPOY over the eventual winner Rudy Gobert.

In this instance, Russell agreed that the rookie should have won the honors over his fellow Frenchman.

“One on five fastbreak, and you shoot jumpers,” Russell said, praising the rookie's incredible ability to intimidate offensive players by his presence alone. However, Russell relished the challenge of potentially scoring over Wembanyama. “I can't wait to float Wemby,” he said.

D'Lo and his Lakers future

D'Angelo Russell has played the last two seasons with the Lakers after a 2023 blockbuster trade deadline deal sent him to LA from the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the trade, the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in return for Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley in a three-team deal.

The trade helped propel the Lakers from a dismal record of 2-10 all the way to the Western Conference Finals in the 2023 season, where they ultimately got swept 4-0 by the eventual champions, the Denver Nuggets.

Russell was also an integral part of the Lakers offense that made the playoffs for the second straight year, although they lost again to the Nuggets in five games.

Questions about his defense have pushed Russell into trade talks all season long. Since opting into the final year of his $18.7-million-dollar contract, Russell has become a valuable trade asset the Lakers could use to fill the gaps in their team.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama looks well on his way to realizing his full potential as one of the modern generation's best players.

The Spurs drafted the French big man first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, becoming the first Frenchman to be selected first. The only other European selected first overall was Andrea Bargnani to the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

For the Spurs, Wembanyama continues in the team's tradition of drafting All-Star-caliber big men with the first pick, starting with David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

He also became the sixth rookie to win the Rookie of the Year award by a unanimous vote.

During the 2024 season, the power forward averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 71 games for the Spurs.